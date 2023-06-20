Wine, whiskey and overcoming breast cancer: The three mix to create support for a friend

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Opening a successful business in a city they love made for a great year for one Springfield couple. Now, with the means to help others, they're showing their love for a friend in a powerful way.

In building the dream, Adam McClave and Zach VanNieuwenhuyze first found each other.

"We've been together for twelve years, married for five," Adam said.

"I think we're right at five years in September," Zach added.

"Yes! I have to rely on him for these things," Adam smiled.

Second, they found Springfield.

"It's just a little postcard looking town when you drive into the square," Zach said.

"We just opened up Mystic Picnic about a year ago," Adam said.

Mystic Picnic is their downtown business.

"We focus on Tennessee and Kentucky whiskeys and bourbons," he continued.

Adam and Zach said when you achieve a dream, that's when you use what you have to help others.

"Can you hear us okay?" Adam asked, FaceTiming friend Wendy Mitchell-Cardenas. "How are you feeling? You look amazing."

Wendy is a nurse and a mom of three. In March, she learned she was living with breast cancer.

"Where are you at right now from the time that you started?" Adam asked in the FaceTime session.

"This next phase is twelve consecutive weeks of the chemo," Wendy said. "Surgery will take place after that. Our plan is double mastectomy. It's a long road, but one day at a time is all we can do. One moment at a time is all we can do."

"We're fightin for ya!" Adam said. "You're gonna come through this and be even more amazing than the Wendy we knew."

This Friday night, Adam and Zach are hosting two music acts at Mystic Picnic. Tickets are on their site with 100% of the money made going to help Wendy during her treatments.

"It's not just two dudes over there, it's family," Wendy said. "It's a beautiful gesture, and they're just beautiful humans. Kindness goes a long, long way."

"We just wanna help in our own way as much as we can," Zach said.

"As we do better, we wanna help someone else," Adam added.

If you'd like to attend Friday's show to help Wendy, tickets are still available.