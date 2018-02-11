'Wine Women & Shoes' Raises Money For Good Cause

The event combined wine tasting, shopping, lunch, live music, and an auction.
All of the money raised was set to go to the YWCA's domestic violence center.
People with the organization said their mission has become more important than ever.
“What we have known as a 120-year-old organization has become relevant in today’s world,” said Sharon Roberson, President and CEO of YWCA. “We understand, even though this is a party, there is a purpose. Domestic violence is an issue in our community.”
NewsChannel 5's Brandon Marshall, Henry Rothenberg, Jon Burton, and Rhori Johnston volunteered as "Sole Men,” serving wine and some of the tables.