'Wine Women & Shoes' Raises Money For Good Cause

6:42 PM, Feb 10, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Women from across the community were wined and dined for a good cause.

The 6th annual "Wine Women & Shoes" event was held at Music City Center on Saturday.

The event combined wine tasting, shopping, lunch, live music, and an auction.

All of the money raised was set to go to the YWCA's domestic violence center.

People with the organization said their mission has become more important than ever.

“What we have known as a 120-year-old organization has become relevant in today’s world,” said Sharon Roberson, President and CEO of YWCA. “We understand, even though this is a party, there is a purpose. Domestic violence is an issue in our community.”

NewsChannel 5's Brandon Marshall, Henry Rothenberg, Jon Burton, and Rhori Johnston volunteered as "Sole Men,” serving wine and some of the tables.

