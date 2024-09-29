Winfield Dunn, 43rd Governor of Tennessee, died at age 97

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Winfield Dunn died peacefully Saturday afternoon surrounded by his family, at age 97. He was the 43rd Governor of Tennessee.

Dunn was a World War II Veteran, a U.S. Airforce lieutenant, and a University of Mississippi gradate. He married Betty in `1950 when he graduated college, and went on to a continued education at University of Tennessee Medical Units in Memphis, earning his D.D.S. and later practicing dentistry in Shelby County.

He was elected Governor in 1970, and helped create the statewide kindergarten program. He never held public office before being governor, and was the first Republican to serve in the role in 50 years. He prioritized parks, highway construction, and the creation of the Department of Economic and Community Development during his time in office.

“Governor Winfield Dunn was, simply put, a genuine statesman,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “He was a true servant of the people of Tennessee. He led with principled integrity, a strong faith, and a gracious love for others. Our state is a better place because of his service and leadership. Maria and I join all Tennesseans in honoring Governor Dunn’s life, and we pray for Betty and the Dunn family in the days ahead."