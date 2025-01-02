Watch Now
News

Actions

Winter Frolic returns to Andrew Jackson's Hermitage on Saturday

winter
Aleksey Stemmer Aleksejs Polakovs, Storyblocks
winter scene: road and forest with hoar-frost on trees
winter
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Winter Frolic returns to Andrew Jackson's Hermitage this weekend!

At Saturday's event you'll be able to take part in plenty of games, like a snowball fight and you can enjoy a festive cocktail or mocktail.

There will also be a Yule Log fire accessible throughout the night. Tickets are still available, $35 for non-members.

The fun begins at 4 p.m.!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Why this man is transforming the Murfreesboro Cemetery School into a museum

This story by Aaron Cantrell reminds me of my first school in Dyersburg, TN. I was a student at Bruce School from Kindergarten to second grade until the school system was integrated. My parents graduated from this K-12 school in 1960 in one of the city's African American communities. After sitting empty for several years, part of the school was demolished while the rest was renovated and now serves as a community center for the Bruce community in Dyersburg. A local pastor is now trying to do something similar in the Cemetery community in Rutherford Co.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community