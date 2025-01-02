Winter Frolic returns to Andrew Jackson's Hermitage on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Winter Frolic returns to Andrew Jackson's Hermitage this weekend!

At Saturday's event you'll be able to take part in plenty of games, like a snowball fight and you can enjoy a festive cocktail or mocktail.

There will also be a Yule Log fire accessible throughout the night. Tickets are still available, $35 for non-members.

The fun begins at 4 p.m.!

