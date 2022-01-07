Winter snow mix didn't stop some drivers from braving road conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The winter weather conditions were the cause of many accidents today around Middle Tennessee, and with the temperatures getting colder, the area can expect the snow to become ice, making driving conditions a worse.

Roads across Middle Tennessee were covered in snow as the region remained under a winter storm warning until 8 p.m. Crashes all over Middle Tennessee have been reported on Thursday.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay home and off the roads if possible. For those who have to get out, use extreme caution. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said for who need roadway assistance to call *847.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has crews treating the roads from dusk to dawn.

Community relations officer Rebekah Hammonds said to expect crews to be out all night into Friday morning.

"Our main concern is to make sure that we clear as much snow and slush and ice as possible because we know these temperatures are going to get very cold and things are going to refreeze," Hammonds said.

Hammonds said the key is getting everything cleared but crews needs vehicles off the roads in order for them to fully work.

Despite the many inches of snow on the ground and the wet conditions, drivers still got out in the thick of it.

"I didn't have a choice but if I had a choice, I would've kept my butt home," said driver Jennifer Key.

Key was trying to make it home to Portland and she describes the roads as "horrible."

Many drivers didn't get as lucky as some cars now sit in ditches or stalled on the side of the road.

"I'm from Chattanooga originally, I never seen too much like this. We don't get that much down there. We got some snow down there but nothing like this," said Niko Robertson.

The risk tonight is black ice.

"Definitely stay at home that's the best advice i can give to you. Just be safe, be cautious about it, know you're limits of you're vehicle. Don't take any risk that are unnecessary," said Andrew Cullens.

TDOT crews from the southern counties are extending their routes tonight into Wilson, Davidson, Sumner and Smith Counties to help clear interstates.

