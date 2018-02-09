Winter Storm Cancels, Delays Flights At Nashville Airport
6:33 AM, Feb 9, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several flights at Nashville International Airport have either been canceled or delayed due to winter weather affecting the Midwest.
A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that's forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
The National Weather Service issued winter-weather warnings and advisories across the upper Midwest. The snow that began falling late Thursday afternoon is expected to continue through Friday as the storm moves east.