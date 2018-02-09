Winter Storm Cancels, Delays Flights At Nashville Airport

6:33 AM, Feb 9, 2018
3 hours ago

Nashville International Airport (FILE)

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several flights at Nashville International Airport have either been canceled or delayed due to winter weather affecting the Midwest.

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that's forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The National Weather Service issued winter-weather warnings and advisories across the upper Midwest. The snow that began falling late Thursday afternoon is expected to continue through Friday as the storm moves east.

This is Chicago's biggest snowstorm since 2015

American, United and Southwest airlines warned travelers to expect more flight cancellations to and from Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

In Nashville, nearly 20 departing and arriving flights were canceled due to the weather. Click here to check your flight status.   

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top