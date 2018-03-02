Winter Storm In Northeast Affects Nashville Flights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Poor weather conditions caused a ripple effect at the nation's many airports, including in Nashville.
As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, 13 flights were canceled and half a dozen were delayed at Nashville International Airport.
Most of the flights were headed to New York, but anyone traveling to Philadelphia or Chicago may also have trouble.
According to Delta Air Lines, a late winter storm could bring winds around 50 miles per hour to the Northeast, including the New York City airports.
That's why Delta has proactively canceled approximately 300 flights to and from the Northeast and New England Thursday night and Friday, with more disruptions possible.
The forecasted gusty winds, increasing in intensity over the course of Friday, will pose a challenge for airline operations.
In particular, high crosswinds at the New York airports may, at times, exceed allowable limits for certain regional and mainline aircraft.
Those winds may also prevent ground crews from provisioning aircrafts with catering and may hamper de-icing efforts, a safety requirement anytime snow or other frozen precipitation is falling.
A winter weather waiver has been issued for affected cities from Washington, D.C. to as far north as Portland, Maine and as far west as Cleveland.
This waiver allows customers the ability to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.
Delta will also proactively re-position aircraft away from the New York airports during the most significant impact from the storm, making them available to quickly restart flights once the storm passes. The snow and heavy winds have been forecast to taper off late Friday night and Saturday.
Delta will aim to rebound its operations in the region Saturday.
To view real-time flight information for Nashville International Airport, visit them online here.