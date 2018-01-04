Winter Storm Prompts Cancellations At Nashville Airport

At last check, more than a dozen incoming flights and 18 departures were canceled from cities, including Chicago, New York, Newark, Boston and Philadelphia. Delays were also reported.
More than 90% of flights at New York's La Guardia Airport were canceled, the airport said on Twitter. American Airlines suspended departures from Boston on Thursday because of strong winds and heavy snow. And flights were severely restricted at Newark Liberty in New Jersey.
American, Delta, Southwest and United all warned passengers to expect long delays and cancellations at dozens of airports across the country.