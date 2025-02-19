Winter Storm warning: Dangerous roads, freezing temperatures expected Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews across the state have spent days treating the roads ahead of Wednesday's winter storm. In Clarksville, city leaders saw around 50 crashes happen just overnight.

Hazardous driving conditions can be expected across much of the state, particularly north of the I-40 corridor and the west of I-65 corridor where snowfall will be greatest.

Officials say gusty winds behind the front will decrease visibility and cause single digit and sub-zero wind chill temperatures. So you can imagine how that has the ability to impact drivers, especially as the snow is still falling.

TEMA is asking folks just give yourself time to travel if you have to go somewhere.

"Travel could become difficult in the next couple of days, it will stay below freezing here in most of Tennessee for much of the rest of the week," said TEMA officials. "We ask folks just give yourself time to travel if you have to go somewhere. If you don't have to be out and about it's a great time to snuggle in at home with your family and love ones."

