Winter storms causes another day of cancellations at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Travelers face frustration at the Nashville International Airport as the snow continues to cancel flights.

Hundreds of flights were canceled Thursday as the winter weather rolled in and more are already canceled for Friday.

Thirty-six departing flights were canceled as of 5 a.m. Friday morning. You can check the updated list here.

BNA crews continue to do their part to clear snow and ice. On Thursday, crews spent hours clearing the runways and roads around the airport. Both runways are about a mile and a half long and 150 feet wide. That means it took crews five times up the runway and five times down to clear each of them, which doesn't include the taxiways.

If you have a flight over the next day or two experts say it's imperative to double-check with your airline before heading to the airport. If your flight is a go, arrive early because you could face slower traffic trying to just get into the airport.

If your flight is canceled, experts recommend you call the airline or rebook through their website or app. They said there really is no need to wait in line to talk to someone in person.