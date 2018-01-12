Winter Weather Cancels Flights At Nashville Airport

Light Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several flights at Nashville International Airport have been canceled due to weather.
Airport officials said they're monitoring the weather closely. Each airline has its own winter weather procedures, so be sure to check in with them before heading to BNA.
Light or moderate snow will likely not cause cancellations. However, one thing to watch is freezing rain – that's when cancellations could increase as the threat of ice looms.
Once a plan is de-iced, it has 30 minutes to take off before they have to go through that process again.
