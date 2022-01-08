Winter weather damage continues to impact testing site hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Winter weather kept Metro's two outdoor COVID-19 testing sites from operating for a portion of this week.

Metro Health was planning to open the testing site near Charlotte Avenue on a Saturday for the first time due to increasing testing demand, but mother nature had other plans.

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed the West Nashville site at 28th and Charlotte experienced weather-related damage. An official said the tops of the tents had to be removed to protect the structures as the winter storm rolled in.

Without coverage, ice and snow built up in the parking lot, which has to be treated in order for the tents to be returned.

That site along with the testing site on Murfreesboro Pike have been fully shut down since Wednesday.

Health experts said extending the hours at the Midtown site was a much-needed addition due to the recent surge of omicron cases within the community.

Both sites are expected to return to normal operation on Monday. The West Nashville site will be open during the remaining Saturdays this month.

