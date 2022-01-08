Watch
News

Actions

Winter weather damage continues to impact testing site hours

Ice and snow build-up creates problems
items.[0].videoTitle
Metro Health's West Nashville site was planning to open every Saturday of January to meet demand.
West Nashville testing site
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 08:49:46-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Winter weather kept Metro's two outdoor COVID-19 testing sites from operating for a portion of this week.

Metro Health was planning to open the testing site near Charlotte Avenue on a Saturday for the first time due to increasing testing demand, but mother nature had other plans.

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed the West Nashville site at 28th and Charlotte experienced weather-related damage. An official said the tops of the tents had to be removed to protect the structures as the winter storm rolled in.

Without coverage, ice and snow built up in the parking lot, which has to be treated in order for the tents to be returned.

That site along with the testing site on Murfreesboro Pike have been fully shut down since Wednesday.

Health experts said extending the hours at the Midtown site was a much-needed addition due to the recent surge of omicron cases within the community.

Both sites are expected to return to normal operation on Monday. The West Nashville site will be open during the remaining Saturdays this month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast