Winter weather is causing tough road conditions across Middle Tenn. See how the traffic is in your area here

Posted at 5:22 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 07:47:34-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Slick and icy road conditions across Middle Tennessee have prompted warnings from several law enforcement offices and transportation officials.

The conditions vary depending on the area, but if you have to get out on the roads prepare for a longer commute and watch for black ice — especially on bridges and overpasses.

You can find a list of reported crashes in the region here:

In Nashville, WeGo Transit has opted not to run regional routes 87, 88, 89, 94 and 95 on Wednesday due to the weather conditions.

