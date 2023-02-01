Winter weather is causing tough road conditions across Middle Tenn. See how the traffic is in your area here

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Slick and icy road conditions across Middle Tennessee have prompted warnings from several law enforcement offices and transportation officials.

The conditions vary depending on the area, but if you have to get out on the roads prepare for a longer commute and watch for black ice — especially on bridges and overpasses.

I-24 & I-40 are still pretty icy in Humphreys, Hickman Montgomery and Robertson Counties. The further east or south you go through the region the more conditions improve. Stay off the roads if possible. — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) February 1, 2023

In Nashville, WeGo Transit has opted not to run regional routes 87, 88, 89, 94 and 95 on Wednesday due to the weather conditions.