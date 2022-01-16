Watch
News

Actions

Wintry mix of snow, rain creates hazardous roadways in Middle Tennessee

items.[0].image.alt
TDOT
Traffic on Interstate 40 near the Tennessee River on January 16, 2022.
Screen Shot 2022-01-16 at 12.25.42 PM.png
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 14:09:18-05

(WTVF) — As a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow falls across Middle Tennessee, road conditions have begun to deteriorate.

Even roadways covered in only freezing rain could see dangerous and slick conditions. According to NOAA, freezing rain creates more hazardous driving conditions than snowfall.

Crashes have been reported on some of Middle Tennessee's major roadways on Sunday. Officials are asking everyone to stay home and off the roads if possible.

Keep up with the latest traffic information below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast