Wintry mix of snow, rain creates hazardous roadways in Middle Tennessee

(WTVF) — As a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow falls across Middle Tennessee, road conditions have begun to deteriorate.

Even roadways covered in only freezing rain could see dangerous and slick conditions. According to NOAA, freezing rain creates more hazardous driving conditions than snowfall.

Briley Pkwy btwn Two Rivers Pkwy & Lebanon Pk has become icy. If you must travel today, please use extreme caution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 16, 2022

Crashes have been reported on some of Middle Tennessee's major roadways on Sunday. Officials are asking everyone to stay home and off the roads if possible.

MJAlert: Injury Crash / I-40E near 229MM / 3 of 4 lanes are blocked for approx. 45 minutes. Road conditions are hazardous. Please use caution. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 16, 2022

Traffic Alert: Heavy traffic is being reported on Interstate 40 in Humphrey County near the Tennessee River. THP said the eastbound lanes are blocked after a tractor-trailer crash. pic.twitter.com/zw8SDtiGUF — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) January 16, 2022

Keep up with the latest traffic information below: