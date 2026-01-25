Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
120  WX Alerts 68  Closings/Delays
News

Actions

Wires down on Churchill Drive in Spring Hill due to fallen tree

G_gs4OCXEAE9wT9.jpg
Spring Hill Police
G_gs4OCXEAE9wT9.jpg
Posted

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee Electric is currently enroute to Churchill Drive where a tree has fallen, according to Spring Hill Police.

Wires are down as well. MTE is showing outages for some in the north Spring Hill area.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.