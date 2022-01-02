With 2022 here, it's time to stick to your New Year's resolutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It can be an exciting prospect- a new year and a fresh start. As we head into 2022, some are marching forward with resolutions in mind.

Among the most common resolutions include improving health and fitness, losing weight, or saving more money.

But sticking to a resolution is sometimes easier said than done.

Local fitness instructor and owner of Verticity, Lindsay Brooker admits getting back in the gym can be scary. "I think traditionally gyms are a very scary and intimidating place as it is."

That's why she said it's important to do what feels right for you when setting a fitness goal. "It's trying different things to see what works in that capacity of what you're doing, to find what feels the best to stick with and what feels the most true and authentic to yourself," she said.

Sometimes the key to sticking to it is taking the pressure off yourself.

"I think whenever we force ourselves to do anything we really pull ourselves out of alignment and we're no longer acting in our best interest," said Brooker. "It becomes taking that step for yourself to say 'I want to just try something new and see how it feels. I want to take my time in finding the joy and the enjoyment of it. I'm going to step into this with a lot of grace and allow myself to learn it and get into the practice of it so that it starts to feel better and better'."

Even if those honest intentions don't always pan out, allowing yourself to step away from a goal and later return to it is sometimes the healthiest option.

"I think just sometimes life happens and things go in different directions than we were anticipating them to go and so we have to pivot and make change there," said Brooker.

Other tips include being realistic about the goals you set for yourself, documenting your progress, and not being afraid to let go of your resolutions.