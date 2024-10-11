With a home on fire, he hurried in to help save the man inside

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday, a crew worked to make sure a fire couldn't be rekindled.

Joshua Schaffer was painting a neighboring home Thursday when the fire started.

"It smelled like tar like tires burning," he remembered. "I thought someone may be burning trash. Didn't know. I saw the neighbor, Eric, his dad's name is Mike, they took off running. I took off following cause I saw the smoke coming up. Mike, the dad, and Eric ran up on the porch and knocked on the door. Nobody answered. I started knocking really hard like the police would. I saw the man coming down the stairs. He didn't look like he knew where he was. He wouldn't open the door. He didn't realize the house was on fire."

Joshua knocked the door open so he and Eric could pull the man out.

"The flames were so hot. He was hot to the touch," Joshua said. "I can't explain how hot the fire and the flames were. It was unbearable. The fire was coming up through the bottom of the floor. I tried to run back in with my shirt over my face. I yelled if anybody was there. Nobody answered. He looked at me confused and said, 'Oh, my house is on fire.'"

Crews are still looking for the cause of the fire, and the family is trying to find their golden retriever. I've been in contact with the family of the man who was rescued. His wife said he's living with Alzheimer's. His daughter sent a message for Joshua.

"Our family is so very grateful to Joshua for saving our father. He risked his life when he ran into that house without any concerns about getting hurt himself. There are no words to express our gratitude and thankfulness. Joshua is a hero. We will never forget his selflessness and could never repay what he’s done for us."

As for Joshua, he's from Asheville and is returning this weekend to continue helping with Hurricane Helene relief.

"I just want to help everybody out," he said. "That's kinda who I am. I was raised that way."

Joshua returned his attention to the house fire.

"Check your neighbors," he said. "Make sure everybody's okay. I'd want someone to run in for me."

