Watch Now
News

Actions

With Afytn Behn winning the Democratic primary, the election is set for Bill Beck's seat

Tennessee Capitol building at night.jpeg
Sky 5/WTVF
(FILE) Tennessee State Capitol in May 2021
Tennessee Capitol building at night.jpeg
Posted at 8:32 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 21:32:23-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An activist who has been escorted out of the Capitol galley, Aftyn Behn will move forward to the general election for House District 51 after winning the Democratic primary.

Behn beat Anthony Davis, who was a former Metro Councilman appointed to Bill Beck's seat. Davis conceded to Behn.

"I am very proud of the race my team and I ran this summer. I will proudly represent District 51 in the special session," Davis said. "I congratulate Aftyn Behn, and know she will work hard for us and do great things."

The seat was left vacant after the death of Beck this summer.

Davis will participate in the special session on Aug. 21, where lawmakers will discuss the Second Amendment and public safety. The governor has yet to provide all the parameters of the special session and is anticipated to do so a week prior to convening in Nashville. This short tenure will

The special election for House District 51 will also feature Independent candidate Annabelle Lee and Republican David C. Hooven on the ballot.

Voter registration for the race is Aug. 15. Early voting for that seat ends Sept 9. The general election is Sept. 14.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School