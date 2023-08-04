With Afytn Behn winning the Democratic primary, the election is set for Bill Beck's seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An activist who has been escorted out of the Capitol galley, Aftyn Behn will move forward to the general election for House District 51 after winning the Democratic primary.

Behn beat Anthony Davis, who was a former Metro Councilman appointed to Bill Beck's seat. Davis conceded to Behn.

"I am very proud of the race my team and I ran this summer. I will proudly represent District 51 in the special session," Davis said. "I congratulate Aftyn Behn, and know she will work hard for us and do great things."

The seat was left vacant after the death of Beck this summer.

Davis will participate in the special session on Aug. 21, where lawmakers will discuss the Second Amendment and public safety. The governor has yet to provide all the parameters of the special session and is anticipated to do so a week prior to convening in Nashville.

The special election for House District 51 will also feature Independent candidate Annabelle Lee and Republican David C. Hooven on the ballot.

Voter registration for the race is Aug. 15. Early voting for that seat ends Sept 9. The general election is Sept. 14.