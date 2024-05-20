With CMA Fest coming soon, road closures are beginning. Here's a list of them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest Nashville is Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 9, and to accommodate for the activities happening there will be changes in traffic — here's what you need to know about open and closed roads for the upcoming event!

Closures start Monday, May 20 and continue through June 10 intermittently.

Closed Monday, May 20



Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Avenue

Russell Street from South 2nd Street to Titans Way

Victory Avenue from Titans Way to South 1st Street

South 1st Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street

Reopens Wednesday, May 22 by 11:59 p.m.

Closed Thursday, May 30



Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Avenue

Russell Street from South 2nd Street to Titans Way

Victory Avenue from Titans Way to South 1st Street

South 1st Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street

The entire train station and cut out on 1st Avenue

The northbound lane of 1st Avenue from Broadway Street to Church Street — (reopens Thursday May 30 by 7:00 p.m.)

Reopens Monday, June 10 by 11:59 p.m.

Closed Sunday, June 2



Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway

Reopens Sunday, June 10 by 8:00 p.m.

Closed Monday, June 3



Broadway from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church Street

Reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 a.m.

Closed Wednesday, June 5



1st Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun

Molloy Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

Demonbreun from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

Broadway from 2nd Avvenue to 4th Avenue

Demonbreun from 4th Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way

2nd Avenue from Demonbreun to Broadway

Reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 a.m.

Closed Thursday, June 6



Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun

Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue

Reopens Thursday, June 6 by 7:00 p.m.

Closed from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9



Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun

Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue

Each day, these mentioned roads will reopen 7:00 p.m. — closed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. June 7 to June 9.

Closed Monday, June 10



1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church Street

Reopens Monday, June 10 by 7:00 p.m.