With CMA Fest coming soon, road closures are beginning. Here's a list of them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest Nashville is Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 9, and to accommodate for the activities happening there will be changes in traffic — here's what you need to know about open and closed roads for the upcoming event!
Closures start Monday, May 20 and continue through June 10 intermittently.
Closed Monday, May 20
- Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Avenue
- Russell Street from South 2nd Street to Titans Way
- Victory Avenue from Titans Way to South 1st Street
- South 1st Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street
Reopens Wednesday, May 22 by 11:59 p.m.
Closed Thursday, May 30
- Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Avenue
- Russell Street from South 2nd Street to Titans Way
- Victory Avenue from Titans Way to South 1st Street
- South 1st Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street
- The entire train station and cut out on 1st Avenue
- The northbound lane of 1st Avenue from Broadway Street to Church Street — (reopens Thursday May 30 by 7:00 p.m.)
Reopens Monday, June 10 by 11:59 p.m.
Closed Sunday, June 2
- Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway
Reopens Sunday, June 10 by 8:00 p.m.
Closed Monday, June 3
- Broadway from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue
- 1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church Street
Reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 a.m.
Closed Wednesday, June 5
- 1st Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun
- Molloy Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue
- Demonbreun from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue
- Broadway from 2nd Avvenue to 4th Avenue
- Demonbreun from 4th Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way
- 2nd Avenue from Demonbreun to Broadway
Reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 a.m.
Closed Thursday, June 6
- Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun
- Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue
Reopens Thursday, June 6 by 7:00 p.m.
Closed from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9
- Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun
- Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue
Each day, these mentioned roads will reopen 7:00 p.m. — closed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. June 7 to June 9.
Closed Monday, June 10
- 1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church Street
Reopens Monday, June 10 by 7:00 p.m.
