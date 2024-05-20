Watch Now
With CMA Fest coming soon, road closures are beginning. Here's a list of them

WTVF
Posted at 3:25 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 16:25:49-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest Nashville is Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 9, and to accommodate for the activities happening there will be changes in traffic — here's what you need to know about open and closed roads for the upcoming event!

Closures start Monday, May 20 and continue through June 10 intermittently.

Closed Monday, May 20

  • Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Avenue
  • Russell Street from South 2nd Street to Titans Way
  • Victory Avenue from Titans Way to South 1st Street
  • South 1st Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street

Reopens Wednesday, May 22 by 11:59 p.m.

Closed Thursday, May 30

  • Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Avenue
  • Russell Street from South 2nd Street to Titans Way
  • Victory Avenue from Titans Way to South 1st Street
  • South 1st Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street
  • The entire train station and cut out on 1st Avenue
  • The northbound lane of 1st Avenue from Broadway Street to Church Street — (reopens Thursday May 30 by 7:00 p.m.)

Reopens Monday, June 10 by 11:59 p.m.

Closed Sunday, June 2

  • Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway

Reopens Sunday, June 10 by 8:00 p.m.

Closed Monday, June 3

  • Broadway from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue
  • 1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church Street

Reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 a.m.

Closed Wednesday, June 5

  • 1st Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun
  • Molloy Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue
  • Demonbreun from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue
  • Broadway from 2nd Avvenue to 4th Avenue
  • Demonbreun from 4th Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way
  • 2nd Avenue from Demonbreun to Broadway

Reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 a.m.

Closed Thursday, June 6

  • Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun
  • Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue

Reopens Thursday, June 6 by 7:00 p.m.

Closed from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9

  • Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun
  • Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue

Each day, these mentioned roads will reopen 7:00 p.m. — closed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. June 7 to June 9.

Closed Monday, June 10

  • 1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church Street

Reopens Monday, June 10 by 7:00 p.m.


