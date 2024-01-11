With her conviction vacated, prosecutors looking to retry mom accused of killing infant twins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a case, that shocked Middle Tennessee: A young mother was sentenced to life in prison for killing her newborn twins.

But, in a stunning development, Lindsey Lowe was released after only nine years behind bars because of juror misconduct. Prosecutors appealed.

However, recent court filings will decide if Lowe goes back to prison. Many thought the case was closed. But a so-called stealth juror led to the stunning reversal of fortune for Lowe.

And this week, the arguments were filed in the Tennessee Court of Appeals to decide if she should go back to prison. Lowe was convicted in 2013 of smothering her newborn twins to death.

In a confession, she revealed the babies were secretly born in the toilet before they died. The jury found Lowe guilty on two counts of first-degree murder.

But then, nearly a decade later, her defense attorney argued a biased juror lied to get on the case and convict Lowe.

"You're saying she lied under oath. That's what your saying and that's what the proof is. I believe it is."

The proof?

On a questionnaire during jury selection, the woman wrote this on whether she thought Lowe was innocent or guilty: She lied and killed her two infants.

Later under direct questioning, she claimed to have not made up her mind and was chosen for the jury.

"She said one thing in there and another directly to the judge himself — not just to the lawyers," said attorney Kim Hodde.

The judge immediately vacated the convictions and ordered Lowe released.

Prosecutors have appealed, arguing there's no clear proof the juror was biased or influenced the trial's outcome. But in a response this week, Lowe's attorney cited dozens of cases where so-called "stealth jurors" result in mistrials.

Legal analyst Nick Leonardo agreed.

"What's the worse thing can you do than lie in open court to the judge and DA?" he said.

The case will go before the Appellate Court this spring, and if the mistrial is upheld, prosecutors will have to decide whether to put Lowe on trial all over again more than a decade later.

Lowe remains free, working and living with her parents.