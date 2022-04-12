With home opener nearing, Nashville SC fans worry about parking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With less than three weeks before the home opener, Nashville SC fans witnessed the team's first-ever training session at the newly built Geodis Park.

"I think it exceeded my expectations in some ways, yeah definitely," said fan Sordum Ndam.

The stadium is known as "the Castle" among devoted fans, but now some are discovering a royal pain.

"There was some flooding today, we didn't get to park where we were supposed to, and it's a bit of a walk, but you would expect that," said fan David Smith.

Smith and his son attended the training session on a mission.

"One of the things we wanted to do today on lunch hour was figure out the parking because we're season ticket holders but we didn't get parking," he said.

They are just two of many season ticket holders who missed on parking passes after they sold out.

"Well they went fast," said Smith.

Now others are getting creative. Some fans are leaning on local businesses for spots, while others are hoping to strike a deal with surrounding residents.

"I think it's just settling in," said CEO of Nashville SC, Ian Ayre. "I don't think we're short of parking. I think we're just all getting used to the growing pains of a brand new stadium."

The team's website points out there are three off-campus parking lots to choose from — two of which provide a shuttle to the stadium.

"We're still in conversation with other parties for third-party lots that we'd be happy to have our parking team manage," said Ayre.

WeGo is another transportation option with two bus stops near Geodis Park. According to Nashville SC's website, other options include rideshare, bikes, scooters and walking paths.

"I'm really excited, I really am," said Ndam. "Parking aside, honestly it is still worth it to be here."

But for these fans, today was a lesson learned.

"Get a Lyft," said Ndam.