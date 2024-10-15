With more than 50 stops, Todd County's Hay Bale Trail is back

ELKTON, Ky. (WTVF) — What Todd County, Kentucky has been doing for more than 10 years really does command attention! This place does not disappoint.

Through October 31, there's the Todd County Hay Bale Trail. Businesses and residents make art from hay bales. There are more than fifty stops around the county.

"The square decided to have a theme this year," said Jen Harris, owner of Hip Harvest boutique in downtown Elkton. "The movie Inside Out!"

"I picked him cause he was the easiest to cut out," she laughed, standing next to her creation of the Inside Out character, Anger. See Anger for yourself in the player above.

"We've been doing this for over ten years," Jen continued. "We've got a lot of generous farmers in the community who will donate straw for our creations."

Elsewhere in the county, there's a hay Garfield complete with slice of lasagna. Think he hates Mond-hays?

There's Scoob-Hay Scoob-Hay Doo. A Guthrie, Kentucky home has a hay kraken attacking a pirate ship.

"This is Barbie!" laughed Kayla Blake of Sharon Grove, standing next to a hay Barbie in a box.

Imagin-hay-tion. That is your cre-hay-tion.

Kayla has a son and a daughter, so she made a little something for each.

"My boy is a die-hard gamer," Kayla said. "That's why I've got Fortnite with the Xbox."

Locals said the Todd County Hay Bale Trail has been a wonderful thing, bringing in visitors every fall for a nice drive.

"As a small business owner, it just helps our businesses thrive," Jen said.

