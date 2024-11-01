With more thefts of cars in Nashville, police are dedicating more resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's scary to turn around and find your car is not where you last parked it. That happened to Kevin Amaya who came to Nashville for work last week, within minutes someone stole his black SUV.

"Just be cautious it happened in broad daylight, 2 p.m.," said Amaya. "The time it happened and where it happened I just can't believe it. "

From 2022 to 2023, stolen car reports rose by 73%. Based on crime statistics from the Nashville Police Department, a similar number of people reported stolen cars last year and this year.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/20083990/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

So far this year people reported more than 4,210 car thefts in Nashville. By this time last year, people reported over 4,220.

The precinct has reported almost 1,300 stolen cars.

Police hope say locking doors, securing valuables and taking the keys with you can help prevent stolen cars.

Taking precautions can go a long way when the short walk to your car turns into a stolen car investigation.

