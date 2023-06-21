Watch Now
With Rep. Bill Beck's death, Metro Council appoints new person to the seat

Photo by Aaron Cantrell
Anthony Davis will serve in an interim capacity as the appointed person to fill Rep. Bill Beck's seat. Council appointed him June 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 22:09:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council filled a hole in its Davidson County delegation following the sudden death of Rep. Bill Beck.

Beck, 61, died of a heart attack in June. Council appointed Anthony Davis to fill in before a special House District 51 election.

This comes before a special session is supposed to happen in August on public safety and the Second Amendment.

Davis could only hold the seat for a couple of months. While he is appointed, he will have to face a primary election in August. Davis is one of four Democrats to pull a petition for the seat. So far, Aftyn Behn is the only candidate to file paperwork for the seat to appear on the ballot. One Republican and one Independent have also filed papers for the election.

The primary for the seat is Aug. 3. The general election for the seat is Sept. 14.

