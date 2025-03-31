With severe weather forecasted for this week, it's important to stay prepared

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another severe weather threat is forecasted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning and if you haven't you may want to prepare for potential flooding.

FEMA has some helpful tips to keep your home safe. They say that's very important because flood mitigation can help prevent your homeowner's insurance from going up.

Moving or raising heating and cooling systems, water heaters, electrical panels and other utilities to reduce risk of damage is your best bet. You should also consider using an attic, extra closet, or raised platform to elevate them.

FEMA suggest you have a safety plan ready to go and check the forecast before you go to bed to make sure you're ready for what could come.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.