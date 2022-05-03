With talk of Roe v. Wade reversal, Nashville DA says he won't prosecute abortion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A leaked majority of the Supreme Court of the United States prompted one Nashville official to say he wouldn't prosecute abortion if the procedure became banned in Tennessee.

An article from Politico showed a leaked draft of a majority ruling from the court, which indicated the bulk of justices were in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. In response, current Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk explained how he would handle that situation.

"With regard to reproductive issues, the criminal law must not be used by the state to exercise control over a woman’s body," Funk said in 2020. "As long as I am the elected District Attorney for the 20th Judicial District, I will not prosecute any woman who chooses to have a medical procedure to terminate a pregnancy or any medical doctor who performs this procedure at the request of their patient."

Funk said Monday night he stood by his previous words.

"It has now been reported that the Supreme Court is on the verge of taking away the reproductive and health care rights of women," he said. "I am appalled that this assault on a woman's personal health decisions is in jeopardy. I stand by my prior statement."

Funk is running for re-election in Tuesday's primary on the Democratic ticket. He will face Sara Beth Meyers and Danielle Nellis. NewsChannel 5 profiled both women running for district attorney, but Funk declined the station's interview request for more than a week.

