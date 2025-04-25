With the #1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans select Cam Ward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the #1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans have selected Cam Ward out of the University of Miami.

Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word where he won the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS. He led the FCS with 24 passing TDs in his first season and ranked fourth with 2,260 passing yards.

In 2022, he made his way to Washington State where he was an honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference two years in a row. He also accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl but re-entered the transfer portal to sign with Miami where he racked up countless awards.

These included first-team Associated Press All-American, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, First-team All-ACC and the Davey O'Brien Award. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

