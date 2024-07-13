With the heat streak in Nashville, Office of Homeless Services is opening up shelters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are on day 29 of heat hitting at least 90 degrees in our area, and it's only going to continue.

With that in mind, the office of homeless services is activating an extreme heat response to help those who are unhoused stay cool.

Free cool rides, bus passes, and encampment support are available to anyone experiencing homelessness from Saturday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 17.

You can call 615-844-3399 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for a ride to Nashville Rescue Mission or another cool location — and also be dropped off at the location where you called from later if need be.

Employees from the office of Homeless Services will be deployed to distribute bus passes and other support services. Early morning support services will be offered over the weekend as well.

Stay safe in the heat and share with your friends!