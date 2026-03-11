With the help of a friend, woman living with cancer completes marathon in all 50 states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the past decade, two friends have been out to complete a hugely ambitious goal. Some hard news threatened to keep them from achieving it. Could they make it? It's a story of resilience and a great friendship.

"We always said if we ran faster, we wouldn't be able to talk!" said Mary Jo Wiggins, speaking before going on a run with friend Lisa Long. "We run a reasonable pace, so we can chat the whole time."

The two have been on their share of adventures.

"I did make her go to her first Springsteen concert!" Wiggins said.

The two train for marathons at a park in Brentwood. Long had an idea. They were going to run a marathon in every state.

"We did a couple run-cations is what we call 'em," said Long. "We would always do food tours, bike tours."

They'd go for the run and see the sights of the city.

Wiggins and Long were well into that when something happened.

"I came out of my colonoscopy knowing it was cancer," said Wiggins. "We just didn't know how bad it was."

It was four years ago, Wiggins began treatments at Vanderbilt Health.

"I have stage four colon cancer," she continued. "It had metastasized to my liver and lungs already at that point. I've had surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy, round after round. I'm probably somewhere around 80."

Wiggins wasn't sure she could continue with those marathons and run-cations.

"I thought, 'should we still do this?'" Wiggins remembered. "You just have this picture of chemotherapy putting you out and not being able to be physically active."

When she was diagnosed, some run-cations were already scheduled including New Orleans.

Wiggins and Long decided they were going, both to run a marathon and just enjoy the city together.

"Had a blast!" Wiggins said. "I said, 'I guess I can do this.' [Long] gets the credit for keeping it going and keeping me going."

The state-by-state marathons reached the final state; California. They were going to run a marathon in Napa Valley. 80 friends and family members gathered for the marathon.

"I kinda teased, 'we're not gonna win!'" Wiggins laughed. "It's not going to be an exciting race. We're gonna be at the back of the pack! People wanted to be there because it was a big deal to accomplish a half marathon in all 50 states."

"I remember, we were crossing the finish line, I was like, 'don't ugly cry! Don't ugly cry!" Long said. "Having everybody there cheering you on, it was very emotional."

"Do you think it could have happened without each other?" I asked the two.

"Absolutely not," they answered in unison.

Wiggins wanted to share her story to tell others to get a colonoscopy starting at age 45.

Before I left Wiggins and Long, I had one last question.

"What are you going to do now?"

"Travel without our running shoes," Wiggins answered.

