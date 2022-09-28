With the potential for a bad flu season, Tennessee doctors recommend getting vaccinated early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flu season is about to get underway, and doctors are warning it could be a rough year.

"In the next couple of weeks, the window opens for when we start seeing cases," said Dr. Todd Rice, Medical Director of Medical Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "We haven't see a wave of active cases yet."

Dr. Rice said it is always tough to predict what will happen during flu season, but experts normally track the flu activity during the fall and winter in the southern hemisphere. This is often an indicator of what is in store for the United States.

"They actually had a bad flu season this year, so there is lots of concern we may see a more severe season with more cases," said Dr. Rice.

This comes after the flu virtually disappeared for two years during the pandemic, while people took additional precautions ranging from masks to social distancing. Dr. Rice said he hopes people will continue to follow some of the habits they developed during the pandemic.

"There are people that are still uncomfortable not wearing a mask from a Covid standpoint," said Dr. Rice. "People are naturally distancing a little bit more, so that will will help, and washing their hands."

Dr. Rice also encouraged people to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when they cough or sneeze, and to stay home when they aren't feeling well. However, he said the best line of defense against the flu is a vaccine.

"Lots of people think oh, I don’t have to get a vaccine," said Dr. Rice. "I’m not at high risk and I’m young, but really everybody is at risk for getting the flu."

Dr. Rice recommended people get the flu shot sooner rather than later. Flu season typically runs from October to March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months of age and older should get an influenza vaccine every season.

Flu shots are available at doctor's offices, health departments and walk-in clinics across Tennessee.