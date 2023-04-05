Watch Now
News

Actions

With the resolution removed, it's unclear what happens now with Metro Council maps

It's not clear what happens now with a set of maps meant to redraw the Metro Council boundary lines, shrinking seats from 40 to 20.
Metro Council Members Want Autumn Hills Managers Out
Posted at 9:51 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 23:30:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's not clear what happens now with a set of maps meant to redraw the Metro Council boundary lines, shrinking seats from 40 to 20.

This comes from a new law that would prevent any Tennessee city from having a legislative body with more than 20 members. But that specifically targets Nashville, because it's the only Tennessee city with more than 20 members. However, other county governments, which the bill wouldn't affect, does have more members than 20.

Nashville has the third largest city legislative body in the United States — just behind Chicago and New York City. Republicans argued that's wasteful and want to reign that in.

Metro Council had until April 10 to meet a deadline to provide recommendations for the city's planning department to hand into the state. With the withdrawal of that resolution completely Tuesday, it's not straightforward what happens next. The withdrawal came after tearful, angry and passionate pleas for the council to not take up the measure at all, especially in the wake of The Covenant School mass shooting.

Council member Emily Benedict said the state could go ahead and sue Nashville.

"Let them sue us for once," she said.

Right now, Metro legal is arguing before the chancery court that the step to reduce the council seats is unconstitutional.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap