With the Wagon Wheel's closure, county looks back on long history of the business

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you know Clarksville, you likely know a building and its very familiar sign. The last few days have brought about an interest in the history of this business. It goes far deeper than what the owners believed.

"There's so much to do," said Cheryl Cotterell, sitting in the middle of items being packed up in the restaurant. "So much to go through. Of course, everything you go through has a memory."

For eight-and-a-half years, Cheryl and Danny Cotterell have run the Wagon Wheel Cotterell's Family Restaurant.

"We went through so much bacon and eggs, and this whole building would smell like bacon!" Cheryl smiled.

"A group of retired gentlemen came in and sat in the corner behind us every day," Danny added. "They just became like family to us."

The place is on Fort Campbell Boulevard in north Clarksville. Cheryl and Danny were aware of several owners through the years, but they had no idea the sort of history the name Wagon Wheel carried.

People had always told them there was another Wagon Wheel restaurant in the area, going way back in local history. Somebody else had also heard that.

"It was a drive-in at one point, so they had people actually taking food out to cars," said Sarah Fry, Montgomery County Archivist.

Sarah's been going through the Leaf-Chronicle newspaper's online archives and also large books of old articles to get a more complete story of the Wagon Wheel.

"We know for certain it was in operation as early as 1955," Sarah said. "It came under new ownership in 1958. We suspect it was around much earlier, possibly the 1940s, but we know by 1955, it's showing up in the Clarksville directory. It's moved at least once. I think it's moved twice. They actually also had a second location on Madison Street."

Cheryl and Danny's fascination with the Wagon Wheel's history has come about as they've closed the restaurant. They tell us the building has new owners, and the rent is just too much for them.

"It really hurt that we had to be the ones to shut it down," Danny said.

"It's just one of these places we thought would never end or we hoped it wouldn't anyway," Cheryl added.

The two of them are taking with them some keepsakes including something they'll treasure.

"This is going to hang right in our living room," Cheryl said, holding up a framed paper.

It's a proclamation from Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden for the Cotterell family's contributions to the area. They're happy to have been a part of the long history of the Wagon Wheel.

Cheryl and Danny say they're having a sale of items at the restaurant on Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm.