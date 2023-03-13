With wedding proposal costs rising, Nashville company creates proposal kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A wedding proposal could be as simple as a park bench, a beautiful spot, a little serenity, and a little nature.

Increasingly, wedding proposals are a bit more than just that. Trends show wedding proposals today often involve a destination, a musician, a beautiful venue, and a photographer. Add to all of this the biggest cost, the ring, and site WedMatch says engagements alone are averaging at just under $8,000.

How does that happen? How do we end up with numbers like that? Looking at Instagram alone, more than $6 million posts have tagged #shesaidyes. The word engagement's been tagged more than $25 million times. In fact, according to the site Wedding Wire, 90% of couples will post about their engagement on social media.

That's where Tamara Meyer comes in.

"Everyone wants that wow," she said. "Everyone wants that story they can tell everyone."

Tamara's with Nashville-based company Take My Hand Proposals, taking on these trends by doing wedding proposal consulting.

"There's a lot involved in a proposal to make it special, intimate, romantic, and unique to that couple," Tamara said.

Take My Hand Proposals handles the venue, the musician, photographer, and proposal plan. The company's taking their wedding proposal focus a step further.

"We take the stress out of love," Tamara said. "If you're more of a do-it-yourself or within a certain budget, we provide a proposal kit. We'll put everything you need to create a romantic proposal. That is your 'Marry Me' letters. There's your rose petals, candles. We always have a tee-pee kit just to get that romantic setting. It's a one-stop shop, if you want something big to something small and intimate."

Proposal consultants and proposal kits are something new, but Tamara said it's interesting to be part of the times leading to new business.

"It's very cool to be involved in one of the most memorable days of their lives," she said.

You can find out more about Take My Had Proposals here.