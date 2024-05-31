Witness video, descriptions help investigators with plane crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Witness video and descriptions helped the National Transportation Safety Board better understand what happened to a plane that crashed in Franklin in mid-May.

Three people — all in the same family — died in the plane crash that happened outside of Franklin city limits in the Leiper's Fork area. The new preliminary report from the NTSB said one witness videoed pieces of the airplane descending through the overcast clouds. Witnesses also described a loud "pop" heard overhead.

However, NTSB investigators didn't pinpoint a specific reason as to why the airplane started falling apart while in mid-flight. The plane was manufactured in 1966 and the Beech Vector 35 was discontinued in the '80s. The debris pattern is indicative of an in-flight breakup. At least 90% of the plane's pieces were recovered.

The pilot communicated with both Memphis and Nashville air traffic controllers before the plane crashed. Air traffic controllers asked the pilot to maintain 9,000 feet after the airplane climbed to 9,500 feet. The pilot acknowledged the transmission, and it was the last communication from him and the Nashville International Airport towers. The report indicated it's possible the plane did fly through some rain.

The pilot asked for a deviation in the flight plan, but he didn't specify to Air Traffic Control why he wanted to do so.

The report said the pilot purchased the airplane in December and had accumulated a total of 366 hours of flight experience and 14 hours in the plane that crashed.

A full report on the crash will come out in the next nine to 12 months.