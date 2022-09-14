WKU student arrested after bomb threat on campus, police say

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — Authorities arrested and charged a Western Kentucky University student Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat on the campus.

Hailee Reed is charged with first terroristic threatening, according to the WKU Police Department.

WKU Police Department

The threat happened after campus previously shut down Wednesday morning for the threat of an explosive that turned out to be related to construction material. While campus officials gave an all-clear for classes to resume around 1:50 p.m., police said a bomb threat via social media was made in the area of Parking Structure 2.

Police said the threat showed up on Yik Yak, and police identified Reed as the suspect, who allegedly admitted the threat wasn't legitimate.