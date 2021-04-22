Woman accused of killing man whose body was found along I-65 in KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officers arrested a woman for the murder of 32-year-old Patrick Jamal Washington, whose body was found in a ditch on I-65 in Kentucky.

Jatecia Lake, 32, was arrested in the parking lot of a Gallatin grocery store Thursday evening. Lake is accused of killing Washington in Nashville last Sunday.

MNPD Jatecia Lake

Photo: MNPD

Washington was reported missing a few hours after Washington’s silver Jeep was found abandoned on the shoulder of I-65 south in the Madison area with bullet holes in the vehicle and blood visible. His body was found the next day in Bowling Green along the interstate near the 15 mile marker.

Kentucky State Police officials say Washington appeared to have been shot.