NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman accused of murdering her fiancé nearly three years ago in Old Hickory has been arrested.

Metro Police said 41-year-old Gloria Avila was arrested on Sunday in El Paso, Texas.

Metro Police

An indictment alleges she killed her fiancé, 44-year-old Ismael Rodriguez in September 2019 on Rehnea Drive in Old Hickory.

His skeletal remains were later found in Kentucky.