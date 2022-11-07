Watch Now
Woman accused of posing as rideshare driver, drugging and stealing credit cards from male victims

Metro Nashville Police Department
fake rideshare credit card thief
Posted at 5:20 PM, Nov 07, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are seeking help identifying a woman accused of posing as a fake rideshare driver.

Metro Nashville Police say that the suspect schemes to steal male victims' wallets to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards using stolen credit cards.

Almost a dozen incidents have been reported to the police over the last two years. The victims' descriptions all match the suspect.

Victims told police that after getting inside the woman's car, they were offered a water bottle and blacked out.

Police report that the victims say they woke up without their wallets and that their credit cards had been used at stores such as Walmart, Kroger and Target.

fake rideshare driver pictures 2

The victim's credit cards were all used to purchase large sums of gift cards. One male told police that his phone was used to send money through Bitcoin and Cash App.

Anyone with information on the identity of this woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

