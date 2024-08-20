Woman accused of stealing $8K from Robertson County school dance events

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is now accused of misappropriating $8,000 at a Robertson County school that was meant for the father-daughter dance event for elementary schoolers.

The Tennessee Office of the Comptroller said the investigation started when Robertson County Schools came to them about financial discrepancies.

"Our investigation revealed a number of deficiencies related to oversight and accountability within the PTO," said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. "It is also a mistake to give one person the full responsibility for receipting and retaining collections, making deposits, record keeping, and bank reconciliations."

Authorities said the event proceeds from 2022 and 2023 went to the PTO treasurer. That person never deposited the money, the comptroller's office said.

The treasurer later admitted she used some of the $8,000 for personal expenses. She also said she threw the bank bag containing some of the money in a dumpster once questions about where the money was started swirling.

