Woman 'adopts' 80-year-old widow who moved to Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — These days plenty of people are moving here from California, but no one quite like this woman. An 80-year-old who decided Tennessee is where she wants to be.

Meet sweet Lois Mayo, one of the latest transplants to the Volunteer State.

"Why did you move to Tennessee from California?"

"The history and the people and the southern hospitality - people are so nice. Had you ever been here before? No, never. I don't even know the area,” said Lois.

Never visited once in the past eighty years, which is her age.

But about two weeks ago, Lois who is widowed -- simply decided to load up her SUV and move to Tennessee.

Some people are going to say an 80-year-old driving cross country by herself to a place she's never been...wow.

"Yeah, I'm proud of myself that I did that,” said Lois.

Truth is she didn't come alone. Lois had her two cats as traveling companions.

The three made the two thousand mile drive in five days without a map. Lois just followed the interstate.

“Because I knew I-40 would take me to Tennessee," she said.

She and Vanilla and Bubbs arrived in Murfreesboro pretty much without a plan.

Lois knows this may sound odd to some -- but calls the move an adventure and she's not worried.

“It makes you feel more alive.”

Lois says the trip ate up her latest Social Security payment and she figured she'd sleep in her KIA until she could get settled.

“I feel I can meet new people and the joy of southern hospitality and there's angels everywhere."

Well, talking about that...

“How are you? She's my angel. Laughing”

Paris Barnes works at Walmart. By chance, she met Lois in the store and learned of her situation.

“I think it was meant for us to meet and God is using me to help you. I'm going to cry...I love you,” said Paris.

Paris had to help, first starting a GoFundMe for Lois and then setting her up in a motel.

It's not clear where Lois will go from here, but she's already made more friends at that motel -- amazed at her story and wishing her well.

“You gotta follow your dreams and life begins at 80," she said.

Lois is still staying in a motel in Murfreesboro while Paris works with her to find a more permanent place to live.

The GoFundMe is posted:

https://gofund.me/875b49dbe

And, you can message Nick Beres on Facebook if you'd like to help her.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com