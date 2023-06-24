Watch Now
Woman airlifted after shooting in Christian County

Posted at 10:00 AM, Jun 24, 2023
HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — A woman was airlifted to Nashville after an overnight shooting in Christian County, Kentucky.

Officials from the Christian County Sheriff's Office responded to a scene in the 1000 block of Petsch Lane around midnight after receiving calls that a female had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the female victim with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Early investigations show that Jeffrey Proffitt, 47, and the victim were in an argument when Proffitt got a gun from his vehicle and began waving it around. During the altercation, the gun fired and a bullet struck the female in the leg.

The woman was transported via life flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition.

Proffitt, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault - domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

