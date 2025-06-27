Woman and her dog dies in dramatic I-65 tractor trailer crash Thursday

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman and her dog have died in the deadly crash that shut down parts of I-65 for hours Thursday morning.

We're still working to learn her name, but the crash happened near the Highway 52 exit between Portland and White House.

Officials say two tractor trailers collided leading to a dramatic scene. The Cross Plains Fire Chief says a tractor trailer stopped onto the shoulder to deal with a flat tire when another tractor trailer struck it from behind. The crash killed the driver of the semi that was rear-ended along with her pit bull.

We're told the second driver did not suffer injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading this investigation.

