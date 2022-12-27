Woman and teen son shot in Cumberland Plaza parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman and her teen son were shot in a Nashville strip mall parking lot Friday evening.

A 32-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son were in the Cumberland Plaza parking lot in the 6300 block of Charlotte Pike around 6:30 p.m. when they were shot by an unidentified suspect who fled the scene in a white sedan, says Metro police. The injuries to both victims were non-life threatening.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.