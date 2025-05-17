Woman in custody after barricading herself inside Captain D's, police say

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is in custody after barricading herself inside the Captain D's in Madison on Saturday, Metro Nashville Police say.

According to police, the woman was armed with a handgun and alone inside the building.

Witnesses on the scene told NewsChannel5 that they had heard shots being fired. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Negotiators were on the scene when she walked out of the restaurant.

The incident caused part of Gallatin Pike to close. Officials have not shared when it will reopen.

This is an ongoing story, we will update once we get new information.

