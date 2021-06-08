Woman arrested after allegedly running over person, leaving the scene

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was arrested in Franklin after she allegedly ran over a person and hit a vehicle while impaired.

A Franklin Police officer arrested 39-year-old Bianca Bankston last Thursday afternoon at Belvedere Commons on Royal Oaks Boulevard.

Franklin Police Department Bianca Bankston

Police say Bankston ran over someone who was trying to keep her from driving impaired then crashed into another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Moments later, a nearby Franklin Police officer spotted the orange Hummer Bankston was driving as it turned onto Murfreesboro Road.

After stopping Bankston, the officer determined that she was impaired, and arrested her. Bankston was due in court Tuesday and remains jailed on a $35,000 bond. Her charges are as follows: