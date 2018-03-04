Woman Arrested After Barricading Herself Inside Home

Fair
LA VERGNE, Tenn. - Police said they’ve taken a woman into custody after she allegedly threatened her husband with a gun before barricading herself inside a home.
The incident happened at a home on Hollandale Road near Blue Lake Lane Saturday evening in La Vergne.
Authorities said her husband was able to escape.
No evacuations were ordered during the barricade situation, but officials said those next door were asked to stay inside.
Officials were able to end the situation, and the woman was reportedly also tased.
She was taken into custody. The charges she's facing had not yet been released.