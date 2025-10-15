Woman arrested after boyfriend shot, killed inside shared apartment on Hwy 70 S

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman was arrested Tuesday after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Highway 70 S.

Hailey Hall, 20, has been charged with criminal homicide for the death of her 62-year-old boyfriend, whom Metro police say she cohabited with at an apartment unit in an unidentified complex in the 6900 block of Highway 70 S.

Another male who lived in the apartment unit where the shooting took place called 911 around 7:30 a.m., telling police that when he arrived home, he saw Hall in the doorway of the bedroom she and the victim shared, with the victim unresponsive on the bedroom floor.

The roommate told Metro police Homicide Unit detectives that Hall said she shot the victim. Metro police say Hall declined to talk with detectives about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A chaplain is attempting to notify the unidentified victim's next of kin.

Hall has a $100,000 bond that was set by a judicial commissioner, according to Metro police.

