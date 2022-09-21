Woman arrested after claiming luggage containing 30 lbs. of crystal meth at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning at BNA Airport after claiming luggage that contained more than 30 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine.

Bianca Deshea Thomas, 30, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance between 26 - 299 grams with intent to deliver, which is a felony.

The arrest affidavit from this incident filed by the Metro Nashville Police Department says a K-9 unit assigned to check designated luggage upon arrival indicated one of three selected suitcases contained "the odor of narcotics." The bag was a hard-side, black rolling suitcase with a tag belonging to Kanavis Henderson.

The suspicious luggage marked by K-9 unit Havoc just after midnight was placed on baggage carousel 4, while a non-uniformed detective waited nearby for someone to claim the suitcase.

Metro police says that a woman with highlights in her hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt claimed the suitcase. The woman reportedly stopped a man from claiming the suitcase, declaring that the luggage was hers.

When the woman headed towards the exit with the suspicious suitcase, law enforcement officers identified themselves to Thomas. After telling the suspect why she was being contacted by police, Thomas denied she knew about the potentially illegal contents of the bag.

According to the affidavit, Thomas said that the bag did not belong to her, and she was attempting to steal the suitcase.

A search warrant for the suitcase was granted around 2:15 a.m. Minutes later, the bag was searched by investigators at the scene.

Inside the suitcase, investigators found pillows, a blanket and sheets covering 14 "large masses of vacuum-sealed bags concealed within shirts." The shirts were wet and had a different odor that masked the smell of the vacuum-sealed bags. Each of the sealed bags were wrapped in cellophane, coated with what appeared to be petroleum jelly and vacuum-sealed again, says Metro police.

The last of the sealed bags revealed a "crystalline substance" suspected to be crystal methamphetamine. The total weight of all 14 bags was approximately 31.4 lbs.

Thomas is currently being held at the Davidson County Correctional Development Center for Females on a $100,000 bond.