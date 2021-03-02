Woman arrested after police say she intentionally drove into birthing center

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was arrested after police say she intentionally drove into the lobby of the Birthing Center at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Hendersonville Police officers arrested 42-year-old Selena Locke. She was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism over $1000 and driving without a license.
Police say Locke drove her Nissan Rogue through the sliding glass doors and into the lobby of the center on Monday. No injuries were reported.
Locke’s bond was set at $75,000 with a court date of April 28, 2021.