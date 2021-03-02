Menu

Woman arrested after police say she intentionally drove into birthing center

A woman was arrested after police say she intentionally drove into the lobby of the Birthing Center at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Mar 02, 2021
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was arrested after police say she intentionally drove into the lobby of the Birthing Center at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.

Hendersonville Police officers arrested 42-year-old Selena Locke. She was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism over $1000 and driving without a license.

Selena Locke
Photo: Hendersonville Police

Police say Locke drove her Nissan Rogue through the sliding glass doors and into the lobby of the center on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Locke’s bond was set at $75,000 with a court date of April 28, 2021.

