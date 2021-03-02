Woman arrested after police say she intentionally drove into birthing center

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was arrested after police say she intentionally drove into the lobby of the Birthing Center at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.

Hendersonville Police officers arrested 42-year-old Selena Locke. She was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism over $1000 and driving without a license.

Hendersonville Police Selena Locke

Photo: Hendersonville Police

Police say Locke drove her Nissan Rogue through the sliding glass doors and into the lobby of the center on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Locke’s bond was set at $75,000 with a court date of April 28, 2021.