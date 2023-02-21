Woman arrested after stabbing housemate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman has been arrested after she stabbed her housemate on Monday.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the 900 block of T.S. Jackson Avenue at 5:16 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a female victim had been stabbed multiple times, once in her back and once in her clavicle.

The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center from the scene with life-threatening injuries but remains in stable condition at this time.

Annette Pace, 35, has been arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide following the incident.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Officials say that the victim stated that she was getting ready to leave for work when she and Pace began arguing. Police say that Pace started swinging at the victim before she eventually pulled out a knife, about seven inches in length, and stabbed the victim.

Police say that a third housemate of the women said that she heard the two arguing about the victim going inside Pace's bedroom. The housemate saw the two walk out the back door of the home when Pace stabbed the victim in the back and in the lower neck area.

The housemate told police that it looked like Pace used a dagger with a black duct tape handle during the incident. She told officials that she intervened and yelled for Pace to go away.

A fourth housemate heard the arguing taking place between the women, when she went outside she saw the housemate trying to break up Pace and the victim. The victim called out to her shortly, asking her to call the police.

Police say that Pace was not at the scene when they arrived. Pace gave officers her location after they called her and she returned to the scene. Pace told police that she decided to leave the home to calm down and she got a ride to the Knight's Inn at 99 Spring Street.

Pace told police that no weapons were used during the argument and that she didn't know how the victim was stabbed.

Upon further investigation, a long dagger was found by officers next to Pace's bed inside a small black backpack. The weapon matched the description the third housemate gave to officials.

No further information is available at this time.